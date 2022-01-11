Guilford school board votes to use $3.6 million for second 'newcomers' school

In addition, the transfers of funds approved Tuesday include nearly $1.8 million for roof repair or replacement at a handful of district schools. They include: Jackson Middle School, Florence and Sedalia elementary schools and High Point Central and Southern Guilford high schools.

The vote also included using the $2.2 million the district received from selling its property on Pisgah Church Road toward a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics center to be located on the campus of a planned new K-8 school in the southwest area of the county. Other funds for the school are set to come out of the $300 million in bonds county voters approved in 2020.

Contreras explained that the district plans for the STEM center to eventually be one of four across the county, which would be used by students from schools in those areas.

District staff, she said, now want to make sure they have specialized spaces in the centers for science learning for elementary and middle school students as well as career tech learning, and that differentiation would cost more.