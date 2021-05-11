Guilford school board wants more money from county for raises, other expenses

Contreras said that for employees not covered by the budget request to commissioners, the district is asking state lawmakers to foot the bill to get them to $15 an hour. And she said she wants to use some of the federal COVID-19 relief money the district will receive to offer bonuses to bring other staff up to that level temporarily.

Earlier, as school board members arrived at the district’s Eugene Street administration building for the 6 p.m. meeting, two separate groups were rallying on the sidewalks.

One was the Guilford County Association of Educators, which was calling for a 5% salary increase across the board for all public school employees and everyone to make at least $15 an hour.

Monica White, a teacher assistant at Cone Elementary, said she has a college degree and 21 years of experience working with students — but she’s making about $22,000 a year.

“To me, that’s a problem,” said White, adding that she stays because she worries about what would happen to students.

Nearby, was a group called Take Back Our Schools. The conservative-leaning group, which is currently recruiting candidates to run for the school board, has mobilized around a variety of issues, including opposing a district discipline policy change in 2019.