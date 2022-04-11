 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Guilford school could be named after 'Hidden Figures' mathematician

  • 0
1962: Katherine Johnson helps send a man to space

In NASA’s early days, African American women often worked as human computers, doing the necessary calculations for different projects by hand. In 1953, Katherine Johnson became one of them. By the 1960s, she was working on flight trajectory calculations and often double-checking the work done by electronic computers. Astronauts like John Glenn relied on her calculations to ensure a safe landing, contributions that were immortalized in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.”

 NASA, Wikimedia Commons

GREENSBORO — A NASA mathematician and a civil rights pioneer could have new Guilford County schools named after them.

The Guilford County Board of Education's facilities naming committee is recommending that the new K-8 school in the southwestern part of the county be named after Katherine Johnson of "Hidden Figures" fame and a planned "newcomers" school in High Point be named for Sylvia Mendez, who helped end school segregation in California. 

The new K-8 building is one of eight major school construction projects being funded by bonds approved by voters in 2020. The building is expected to also house a regional science, technology, engineering and mathematics center, which could be used by students from multiple schools. It's currently in the design phase. 

The committee recommends it be named after Johnson, who performed calculations for NASA missions, including John Glenn's orbit of the Earth in 1962 and the 1969 lunar landing. She was among a series of Black women who played important roles at NASA and were profiled in Margot Lee Shetterly's nonfiction bestseller "Hidden Figures," which was later adapted into a film. She died in 2020 at age of 101.

People are also reading…

The new "newcomers" school, which will serve recently immigrated children, will be in the Tomlinson building on the campus of High Point Central High School. Like the Doris Henderson Newcomers School in Greensboro, the school in High Point is intended to jumpstart students’ English learning and help them acclimate before they transition to other schools in the district.

The committee recommends it be named for Mendez, a Hispanic-American woman who helped pave the way for the desegregation of schools across the United States. 

As a girl growing up in California, she was denied entry to a public school that did not admit Hispanic students. Her parents fought back, joining with other families and taking their case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1947.

Mendez v. Westminster forced four local school boards to stop segregating Hispanic students and allowed Mendez to attend the school in question. The case served as a precedent for the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. The Board of Education decision that proclaimed school segregation was unconstitutional. 

Mendez became a nurse and travels the country giving lectures about the desegregation effort.

On Tuesday, school board members are expected to vote on whether to accept the nominations and post them for a 30-day public comment period ending May 12. If they do vote, the nominations would then come back to the board for consideration on June 14.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School workers should be paid for experience sooner, Guilford educators group argues

School workers should be paid for experience sooner, Guilford educators group argues

The group is calling on Guilford County Schools to rework its salary schedules to provide unlicensed workers — like custodians, teacher assistants and school office staff — with experience-based pay increases earlier in their careers. It's also asking that the district provide a premium to teacher assistants working with students with special needs.

Northern High teacher named NC teacher of the year

Northern High teacher named NC teacher of the year

Leah Carper has dressed as Batman, Shakespeare and “Grammar Grandma” to help keep students engaged during months of remote instruction forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Guilford County School officials.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert