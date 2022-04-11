Guilford school could be named after 'Hidden Figures' mathematician

GREENSBORO — A NASA mathematician and a civil rights pioneer could have new Guilford County schools named after them.

The Guilford County Board of Education's facilities naming committee is recommending that the new K-8 school in the southwestern part of the county be named after Katherine Johnson of "Hidden Figures" fame and a planned "newcomers" school in High Point be named for Sylvia Mendez, who helped end school segregation in California.

The new K-8 building is one of eight major school construction projects being funded by bonds approved by voters in 2020. The building is expected to also house a regional science, technology, engineering and mathematics center, which could be used by students from multiple schools. It's currently in the design phase.

The committee recommends it be named after Johnson, who performed calculations for NASA missions, including John Glenn's orbit of the Earth in 1962 and the 1969 lunar landing. She was among a series of Black women who played important roles at NASA and were profiled in Margot Lee Shetterly's nonfiction bestseller "Hidden Figures," which was later adapted into a film. She died in 2020 at age of 101.

The new "newcomers" school, which will serve recently immigrated children, will be in the Tomlinson building on the campus of High Point Central High School. Like the Doris Henderson Newcomers School in Greensboro, the school in High Point is intended to jumpstart students’ English learning and help them acclimate before they transition to other schools in the district.

The committee recommends it be named for Mendez, a Hispanic-American woman who helped pave the way for the desegregation of schools across the United States.

As a girl growing up in California, she was denied entry to a public school that did not admit Hispanic students. Her parents fought back, joining with other families and taking their case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1947.

Mendez v. Westminster forced four local school boards to stop segregating Hispanic students and allowed Mendez to attend the school in question. The case served as a precedent for the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. The Board of Education decision that proclaimed school segregation was unconstitutional.

Mendez became a nurse and travels the country giving lectures about the desegregation effort.

On Tuesday, school board members are expected to vote on whether to accept the nominations and post them for a 30-day public comment period ending May 12. If they do vote, the nominations would then come back to the board for consideration on June 14.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​