GREENSBORO — “Love don’t pay the bills.”

That was the message Emily Massey-Currie and many other Guilford County Schools employees delivered to the Board of Commissioners.

More than 100 people showed up at a public hearing Thursday night on the proposed $918.6 million Guilford County budget. The plan would maintain the property tax rate — 73.05 cents per $100 of property valuation — but does not include additional funding requested by the schools.

In his proposal, County Manager Michael Halford recommended $245 million for the school district’s operations — roughly the same amount as the current year.

However, the Guilford County Board of Education requested about $101 million more — a 41% increase.

The school district wants to spend $77.6 million to increase pay for classified employees — staff such as bus drivers, teacher assistants, maintenance workers and custodians.

Some of those workers, along with other school staff, told commissioners Thursday that while they love their jobs, they need a pay increase.

“Everything has went up except my paycheck,” said Sonya Aikens, lead custodian at Grimsley High School. “All I’m asking is fair pay for what I do.”

School bus driver Lillian Maxwell said higher pay also is needed to attract new employees.

“We are currently 77 bus drivers short in transportation,” she said. “We need your help Board of Commissioners.”

Steven Nance, who works as a mechanic at Northwest High School and also as a second-shift mechanic countywide, said the pay structure is unjust. “It is not right that we have to work 54 years to get max pay. It’s not right.”

Nance said there is such a shortage of mechanics that he has to work from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. “because there is only me and my supervisor on second shift.”

Massie-Currie, a teacher assistant, said her job not only requires specialized training, but it also requires love.

“Just anybody cannot be thrown into a classroom with … children that have conditions like Down syndrome, autism, cerebal palsy,” she said. “You got to be picking up those students. You got to be changing diapers. You got to be potty training. We’re doing a whole lot more than just making copies and drinking coffee.”

School workers also noted that new employees often are paid as much as those who have worked with the district for for decades.

County commissioners told the crowd that they heard them and would consider their request during upcoming budget work sessions. They also said the General Assembly needs to step up and help fund these pay increases.

“They got a whole lot more money than we do,” said Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners. “We know you need more pay, but we can’t put this whole burden on Guilford County taxpayers.”

Alston said the county has asked for specific details regarding classified employee pay, noting that while some are paid $15 an hour, others are paid $100,000 a year.

“Also, hold our municipalities accountable,” Alston said. “If we can get $25 or $30 million out of our municipalities, that can go toward teacher salaries, that can go toward classified workers."

Rule changes in 2018 allowed cities to fund schools within their boundaries.

“Before municipalities couldn’t contribute to schools, but now they can,” he said.