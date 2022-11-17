Guilford school officials hope latest efforts will curb troubling rise in violence

GREENSBORO — When it comes to student violence, it’s been another rough start for Guilford County Schools.

Students have been back and learning in person for more than a year, but the district is continuing to see turbulence, including fighting in schools and at athletic events.

The number of students slated to receive school discipline for violent offenses in August and September looks similar to last year, according to Chief Performance Officer Sonya Stephens.

However, the district-wide numbers for August and September are up about 18% compared to the same months in 2019 before the pandemic.

Within that, high school violence referrals are up about 66% from those months in 2019, and middle school referrals are up about 30%. Elementary school violence referrals have actually dropped by about 15%.

This week, Superintendent Whitney Oakley announced some new strategies to help deal with the increased violence while also stressing that the numbers reflect trends that go beyond education — like ongoing pandemic-related mental health issues and elevated levels of some violent crimes in Guilford County, North Carolina and the United States.

“It’s going to take all of us to solve this, working together,” said Oakley, who detailed the new initiatives during Tuesday night’s school board meeting and a Wednesday morning news conference.

Those new initiatives include expanding the school safety office, soliciting ideas from students and providing anti-bullying training to staff.

Those come on top of other strategies the district has deployed in the last six months like additional mental health support for students and staff and weapons screeners at the entrances of high schools.

To be clear, the vast majority of students aren’t getting in trouble for fighting and other violent actions at school. But Oakley said that in community conversations she has been having as part of her first months as superintendent, school safety continues to be a critical topic for parents, students and staff.

Today, district leaders plan a school safety summit with students to get their insights.

Oakley said she is also elevating the district’s safety director to an assistant-superintendent role as well as adding four new positions to the school safety office, which would be assigned to different regions of the district. Oakley anticipates the new specialists would collaborate with schools on safety plans and help with investigations and during crises.

She said she plans to pay for these roles with money from currently unfilled positions and does not need a vote from the school board to get approval.