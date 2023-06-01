GREENSBORO — It's been a good news/bad news situation for Guilford County Schools workers calling for increased wages, including those who rallied downtown on Thursday.

The good news: The Guilford County Board of Education asked commissioners for a 41% hike to the school district's annual operating budget. The district is looking to lead the market in how much it pays the daily workers who support educators — people such as bus drivers and custodians — as well as providing an increase to the local pay supplement for teachers.

The bad: With other priorities at stake, County Manager Michael Halford is recommending that the district receive no increase in funding.

In his proposal, Halford wrote that the request "far exceeds the estimated resources available to the county next fiscal year." He recommends that the Board of Commissioners talk to the school board to learn more about what funding the district might expect to receive from the state and other sources.

"We know that they can do better than that by our public schools," said Joanna Pendleton, a librarian at Brightwood Elementary School. Pendleton said that her hopes have been buoyed by the Guilford County Association of Educators hearing from some commissioners who say they want more money funneled to the district.

The association's most consistent tactic this spring has been for district workers to tell their stories and make their own cases in support of raises. That's what happened during Thursday's rally at Phill G. McDonald Plaza, which took place just before a scheduled county commissioners meeting and public hearing on the budget.

"We are the backbone of the schools," said Loretta Bennett, the lead custodian at Christine Joyner Greene Education Center.

Bennett said her pay does not reflect her years of experience or the leadership duties she performs. That's something that the district's plan hopes to change, and a point other workers also mentioned during the rally.

They presented Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy with a giant, signed petition bearing photos of workers from various schools who are calling for help from elected officials.

"We can, and we will, do something," Murphy said.