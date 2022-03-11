Guilford schools leaders laying groundwork for process to fill superintendent opening

McGregor said on Tuesday that she had spoken the week prior with representatives of the Council of Urban Boards of Education, Chiefs for Change and the Council of Great City Schools. Hayes-Greene asked her to make the calls and take notes.

McGregor said she and Hayes-Greene planned to have a discussion about what she has learned and then "get with the board" to share the information and discuss what the board's process will be.

"I was informed today from outside sources that there is a plan for the selection of our next superintendent," she said. "If there is such a plan, it is important that all board members be aware of it since it is our responsibility, by law, to undertake the superintendent search. I have heard the identity of the selection and that there is a consulting plan in place to assist the person selected for a period of time. I would appreciate an update, either in public or in private session, whichever is appropriate, as to this plan. If there is such a plan, it is the duty of the full board."