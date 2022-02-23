Guilford schools looking to build new training and community education center

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is moving forward on a plan to create a new center for staff training and community education using federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
The district is currently looking for firms to design and build the project. They have until 3 p.m. Friday to submit their qualifications, according to documents posted on the district's website.
The district first issued the request for qualifications in late January.
District leaders have previously discussed placing the center in east Greensboro, possibly on the former site of Hampton Elementary School. The school has been vacant since being damaged by a tornado in 2018 and the district plans to demolish the building.
Speaking this summer, Deputy Superintendent Whitney Oakley said training for staff was one of the recurring suggestions district leaders heard from a task force they convened to discuss how to best help the school system recover from the pandemic.
In the past, the district has needed to rent facilities to accommodate training for principals and assistant principals. Oakley and Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said they wanted the new building to include a space where at least 400 people could meet, but could also be divided into smaller areas.
The new building would also allow the district to stop using its Laughlin Professional Development Center in Summerfield, Henry said.
Besides professional development, Oakley and Henry also hoped to offer education opportunities to students' families, such as a General Educational Development diploma or English language classes.
According to the request for qualifications, the new center would be two stories tall and between 80,000 and 87,000 square feet.
In keeping with district policy, school leaders expect the building to achieve at least the gold level of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification. That's the second highest honor for environmentally-friendly buildings offered by the U.S. Green Building Council.
The estimated budget for construction is $21 million, according to the document.
The school district's plan for its federal COVID-19 relief funds sets aside about $35 million for the new center — the single largest individual line item in the wide-ranging $300 million plan.
After going over that plan this summer, Superintendent Sharon Contreras asked school board members to approve an amendment allocating not-yet-budgeted federal relief funds into broad categories. The measure passed 6-2 at the June 17 board meeting, with one member absent.