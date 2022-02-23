Guilford schools looking to build new training and community education center

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is moving forward on a plan to create a new center for staff training and community education using federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

The district is currently looking for firms to design and build the project. They have until 3 p.m. Friday to submit their qualifications, according to documents posted on the district's website.

The district first issued the request for qualifications in late January.

District leaders have previously discussed placing the center in east Greensboro, possibly on the former site of Hampton Elementary School. The school has been vacant since being damaged by a tornado in 2018 and the district plans to demolish the building.

Speaking this summer, Deputy Superintendent Whitney Oakley said training for staff was one of the recurring suggestions district leaders heard from a task force they convened to discuss how to best help the school system recover from the pandemic.