Guilford schools move to secure steel and other materials ahead of school builds

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is moving to secure building materials while schools are still being designed in the hopes of avoiding future delays.

At Thursday night's school board meeting, Kenneth Grube, Samet Corp. senior vice president, explained that since the pandemic the time required to obtain certain building supplies has shot up. Roofing materials that used to take three or four weeks can now take a year to get, he said.

"That's an extremely significant difference," he said.

Without getting key materials ahead of time, Grube said, a normal 14-month build for an elementary school could easily balloon to 20 months.

Guilford County Schools has six Greensboro school replacement projects in the final stage of the design process. School and county leaders held groundbreaking ceremonies at Kiser Middle, Peck K-8, Foust, Brooks Global, Claxton and the new visual and performing arts elementary last month. All are planned to be opened in autumn 2024, according to Angie Henry, senior adviser to the superintendent.

The Guilford County Board of Education made its first major expenditure for construction materials for these when it authorized about $13 million toward the Claxton Elementary project at the Sept. 13 board meeting.

The contract with Samet included the purchase of structural steel, roofing materials and electrical equipment, and demolition of the old Claxton building, among other items and expenses.

"All of them will be doing something like this, this is just the first one out of the gate," Michelle Reed, the district's chief operations officer, said of the projects.

During Thursday's meeting, board member Khem Irby also asked Reed for an update on the district's search for a spot for the new Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics planned for southwest Guilford County.

"We are currently short-listing land options and we’ll be giving the board an update soon," Reed said.

The projects are tied to a $300 million bond that voters passed in 2020. A separate, $1.7 billion school construction bond that voters passed in May has been delayed after a state commission that reviews government finances this week asked for more time to get answers to questions about district enrollment before deciding whether to allow the new bonds to be issued.