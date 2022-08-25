Guilford schools praised by Biden administration for academic efforts

GREENSBORO — The Biden administration is recognizing Guilford County Schools for its savvy use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The U.S. Department of Education highlighted the district’s tutoring program as among 15 different examples of model uses from 15 different school districts across the United States, as part of a “Back to School Checklist for Parents“ posted to the department’s website.

Acting Superintendent Whitney Oakley was one of two leaders from those districts to take part in a national press call about the checklist with Biden administration leaders on Thursday, including first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. U.S. House Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, also took part.

During the call, Oakley talked about how the district had used part of the American Rescue Plan funding it received to help pay for tutoring and summer learning opportunities for students.

The district has also worked to link students in need with “high dosage” tutoring — meaning, at least three separate tutoring sessions of half an hour to an hour each week using tutors who consistently work with the same child or children. The hundreds of tutors in the program have ranged from graduate assistants at UNCG and N.C. A&T to teachers, high school students and community partners.

“The pandemic has redefined the way every school functions,” Oakley said. “In Guilford County Schools we have looked at the last two and a half years as an opportunity to not focus on what public education has become, but rather to reimagine what public education can and should be.”

The call came as the U.S. Department of Education released a list of nine strategies upon which the Biden administration recommends school districts spend their American Rescue Plan dollars, ranging from ensuring students have the educators they need to providing vaccine clinics to upgrading ventilation systems.