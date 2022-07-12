Guilford students eligible for reduced-price lunch will get it free this year

GREENSBORO — Students who qualify for reduced-priced breakfast or lunch will receive those meals for free this year.

The state budget, just recently signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, includes one-time funding to cover the difference in cost, according to Guilford County Schools Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry.

Henry shared the news as part of an update on the impacts of the state and county budget to the school system at a Guilford County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.

All students have been getting free meals during the pandemic. However, that’s expected to change next year as the federal waivers that granted free meals across the board have expired.

Instead, some schools with higher levels of poverty will still be able to provide free meals to their students. At other schools, though, free meals will be available only to students whose families demonstrate financial need.

Henry said that county commissioners had given $19.2 million more this year to the district in annual operations funding. Of that, $13.2 million in additional money would fund local salary supplement increases for teachers, assistant principals and principals. The remainder would cover required distributions to public charter schools and to help pay for state-legislated raises for locally-funded positions.

In a brief interview last week, Henry said the county’s funding will not be enough to cover the $5.5 million in increased compensation for classified staff, custodians, cafeteria workers and teacher assistants that the district had included in its request to commissioners. That request was for $25.7 million — more than the $19.2 million the district received.

Henry said the school system’s budget is not yet finalized and that administrators will look at whether there is any money budgeted for other purposes that can be redirected to cover the classified staff increases.

She also said Tuesday that county commissioners had fully funded the district’s request of $10 million in “capital outlay” funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year to cover expenses such as HVAC and roof repairs at some schools. That money marked a notable increase the district has received for this category, and included about $2 million in lottery funds.

Henry said the county has typically been using most of the lottery money it receives to pay down debt on school construction. However, the county didn’t spend all the money it has received each year. Those accrued leftovers were turned over to the district in this budget.