Guilford superintendent announces upcoming parent conversations

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley is launching a series of community conversations to meet with students, parents and educators, and community leaders.

The idea of the "Better Together" conversation series is to, "discuss our hopes and dreams for our graduates, envision our shared future as a community, and determine a strategic direction to make our vision a reality," over the next 100 days, according to a Monday news release from the district. 

The school district also shared dates for the first two events that will be open to families. 

The first will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Andrews High School in High Point. The second will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Page High School in Greensboro. Families can RSVP here.

The superintendent's calendar on the district website also lists teacher-and-staff town halls on Oct. 25 and Nov. 2. and an invitation-only town hall for faith leaders on Oct. 25. 

Additionally, the new superintendent is launching an online portal at www.gcsnc.com/bettertogether, where people can share their hopes and dreams for Guilford County Schools graduates and for the community.  

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

