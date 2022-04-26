Guilford superintendent proposes $18.8M in pay increases with new budget proposal

GREENSBORO — Teachers, principals, assistant principals and many classified staff could see increases to their pay under the budget proposal presented by Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras to the school board on Tuesday night.

Contreras recommended that the board ask county commissioners for a net increase of $25.7 million in annual funding. Of that, she recommends nearly $18.8 million be slotted for increased compensation.

Specifically, she recommended a $10 million increase for teachers, nearly $3.3 million more for principals and assistant principals and $5.5 million more in compensation for classified staff such as custodians, cafeteria workers and teacher assistants.

Angie Henry, the school system’s chief financial officer, said administrators have been working on a study that looks at classified staff to try and determine how much the district should offer for some jobs in order to stay competitive. As a result, certain job profiles have been updated.

Still left to to complete, she said, is the development of a compensation strategy and the redesign of the compensation system.

Henry said district administrators see the $5.5 million covering a first round of increases as dictated by the study’s findings. She said the increased pay would go toward the most challenging positions to fill: bus drivers, maintenance technicians, teacher assistants and technology workers.

School board member Deborah Napper asked how much money it would take to cover increases for the rest of classified staff.

Henry estimated it could take somewhere between $15 to $17 million to address all of the recommended increases in compensation that would come out of the study.

The budget proposal also includes $8.5 million for matching state-mandated pay and benefit cost increases and nearly $3.4 million to pay for anticipated increases in charter school enrollment, which is funneled through the district.

Slightly offsetting those costs is nearly $1.6 million in identified savings, Henry said. She said one main example is that the district is now able to use state RESTART dollars to cover the costs for some teacher professional development days.

Based on lower anticipated enrollment, the state is allocating Guilford County about 50 fewer teacher positions this year after previously not penalizing the district and many other districts that lost enrollment across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry said she does not expect a negative budgetary impact to the district from being allotted the fewer positions since there are also less students: 67,738 for 2021-22 — down from 71,268 prior to the pandemic.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.