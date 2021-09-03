Guilford superintendent says test score drop likely would have been worse without return to in-person learning

On-time graduation fell in the state as a whole and in all but one of the other big school districts. However, for Guilford County Schools, graduations rose to 91.4%, the highest they’ve ever been in district history. Graduation rates for the district had been hovering just below 90% since 2015.

Contreras listed several initiatives as key to the gain, but her best guess for the biggest reason behind the gain is the way the district shifted its outreach to students who risked not graduating. With high school students on remote learning for all or part of the year, the district launched major efforts to go out and talk to students and their parents, rather than trying to have the conversations at school or on the phone.

“I feel like we did what we should have been doing all along, which is getting out into the communities,” she said. “Sometimes you have to get out from your place of comfort and go to where people are, you learn a lot more about people’s life circumstances about what they are facing every day.’

“And they were so grateful,” she said. “I have pictures of principals showing up at Taco Bell or McDonalds, to the students’ places of work, and saying ‘We care about you, we know you have to work, but how can we help you finish school?’ And those students finished.”