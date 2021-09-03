Guilford superintendent says test score drop likely would have been worse without return to in-person learning

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools saw significant drops in test scores for last school year across all subjects amid the pandemic, but declined less than most other big N.C. districts, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Friday during a news conference Friday.
Among the six largest districts in North Carolina, Guilford saw the second lowest drop-off in overall proficiency from the 2018-19 school year, and declined a bit less than the state as a whole overall, she said. Contreras thinks getting students back to in-person learning helped.
She said Guilford County Schools was the first of the six largest districts in North Carolina to return its pre-K through second grade students, and later third through fifth grade students, to full-time instruction. When the district first brought back older students for in-person instruction, Guilford County Schools was able to have them in school on alternating days, rather than alternating weeks like some other districts.
“Our return to in-person learning made a difference,” she said.
The state did not give end-of-grade and end-of-course exams in 2020 because of the pandemic. Between 2019 and 2021, some of the district’s largest drop-offs were in math — the eighth grade test and the high school Math I test.
In 2019, about 45% of test takers passed the eighth grade exam. In 2021 only about 19% passed.
For high school students taking the Math I test, 27% passed in 2019. That dropped to about 8% last school year.
Contreras said that the district encourages most students who are doing well in math to take Math I in eighth grade. Thus, one big reason the high school Math I results are so low is that students who wait to take the class in high school are already a group less likely to do well on a math test.
Still, she said, there is reason for concern.
“Math I is a gatekeeper course,” she said.
Students who don’t pass this test may be at risk of not graduating high school, she said. Or, if they do graduate, they may be unprepared for career opportunities or college. If they enroll in college, they may have to start out by taking remedial courses. That makes students less likely to complete college, and thus more likely to be stuck with large amount of debt for an unfinished degree.
Contreras said parents should know that amid the pandemic, the district has built a one-on-one math tutoring program that students can join to get help.
“Please do not wait until you get a report card in November saying that your student now has failed the first quarter,” she said. “Engage with us now, so we can support your child.”
While Guilford County Schools mirrored the other big school districts and the state when it came to decreasing results on the state tests, it went against the trend when it came to on-time graduation.
On-time graduation fell in the state as a whole and in all but one of the other big school districts. However, for Guilford County Schools, graduations rose to 91.4%, the highest they’ve ever been in district history. Graduation rates for the district had been hovering just below 90% since 2015.
Contreras listed several initiatives as key to the gain, but her best guess for the biggest reason behind the gain is the way the district shifted its outreach to students who risked not graduating. With high school students on remote learning for all or part of the year, the district launched major efforts to go out and talk to students and their parents, rather than trying to have the conversations at school or on the phone.
“I feel like we did what we should have been doing all along, which is getting out into the communities,” she said. “Sometimes you have to get out from your place of comfort and go to where people are, you learn a lot more about people’s life circumstances about what they are facing every day.’
“And they were so grateful,” she said. “I have pictures of principals showing up at Taco Bell or McDonalds, to the students’ places of work, and saying ‘We care about you, we know you have to work, but how can we help you finish school?’ And those students finished.”
Another likely major factor, Contreras said, is that the state extended the deadline for students to count as graduating within four years from July 15 to Aug. 6. That gave more students enough time to finish incomplete work or to do a credit recovery course.
Asked what her message might be to parents who are worried or stressed this year, Contreras said her great nephew Jonathan, who she is raising, is also a student in the district, and she feels worried too.
“Everyday I wake up and I feel some sort of, I would say, a little nervous about what’s happening,” she said. “It’s many things that I worry about, as a parent. But I always think that being in school outweighs everything else and the best place for Jonathan to be is in a classroom.”
