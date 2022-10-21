Guilford superintendent supports changes to school performance grading system

Participants in a statewide survey are calling for North Carolina to change the way it measures school performance. That includes increasing the factors used in addition to academic test results — a change that's also supported by Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is in the middle of attempting an overhaul of school performance grades. As part of that process, the department put out a survey in collaboration with EdNC, an independent news website, asking people to weigh in on the school performance grades that are issued each year.

Under the current system a school gets an A-F grade. About 80% of that grade is based on an achievement score. For elementary and middle schools, all of that achievement score comes from student pass rates on tests.

About 47% of Guilford County Schools students who took end-of-grade or end-of-course tests passed in 2021-22. That’s up from about 42% in 2020-21, but down from about 55% in 2018-19. Across North Carolina, about 51% of students passed state tests in 2021-22 as opposed to about 45% in 2020-21.

For high schools, state test scores are also the main factor in the achievement score, but there are also other factors, including graduation rates.

Besides the achievement score, another 20% of the performance grade is based on growth scores. Those are also based on state test scores, but they measure how much progress students make from year to year in their education, instead of just how well they did on this year's test.

For the 2021-22 school year, 53% of schools in Guilford County Schools met or exceeded expected growth. Statewide, 70% of schools met or exceeded growth.

Of the nearly 26,000 participants in the survey, 90% answered that schools should be graded on other measures beyond performance and student growth; 87% said that there should be different measures of success for elementary, middle and high schools; and 72% said some level of standardized testing is necessary to measure how students are doing.

Just 14% agreed that the current formula should remain in place.

Of the respondents, 42% were K-12 teachers and 32% were parents, grandparents or guardians.

Reached Friday afternoon, Oakley said she thought it would make sense to include additional factors to grade schools, such as service learning, the college credits students can earn at the school, career and technical education certificates, club participation and soft skills.

"I think it’s an opportunity to tell more of the story of the whole child," she said. "Kids are more than what they do on one day and one test."

According to NCDPI, some of the most popular ideas for new criteria on the survey were related to courses outside of core academics, durable skills, school safety and school climate.

Oakley also said she thought that the current grading system is unbalanced in the weight that it gives to performance over growth. In the survey, 55% of respondents said that achievement and growth should get equal weight.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt called the survey results a “call to action.”

“There is widespread agreement that school performance grades should be more encompassing than just test scores and instead include indicators that more accurately reflect school quality,” she said in a statement.

The General Assembly must approve any changes to the current grading system.