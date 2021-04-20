Guilford teachers could see pay increases with superintendent's proposed 2021-22 schools budget

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is recommending the district ask county commissioners to kick in more than $13 million to give raises to teachers and administrators next school year.

During a meeting Tuesday with the Guilford County Board of Education, she also recommended asking county leaders to increase pay for school nutrition workers by $1.9 million and to permanently fund a previously approved salary increase for bus drivers for $1.6 million. And she’d like to see the commissioners cover another almost $3.3 million for expected increased operating costs.

That comes out to about $25 million more for the 2021-22 operating budget than the district received from the county for the current school year. The new budget year starts July 1.

If approved, that would be a bigger increase in funding from the commissioners for the annual operating budget than the district has either requested or received in at least the last couple of years, if not longer. The schools operating budget does not include expenses such as school construction, renovation and repair, which are budgeted separately.