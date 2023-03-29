GREENSBORO — Smith High School Principal Melvin Marshall had to travel about an hour and a half each way for his first teaching job. He doubts the aspiring English teachers he met Monday afternoon at Guilford County Schools' teacher job fair will need to look that far to find employment.

The district's top hiring needs for teachers now are in math, science and special education, according to Alan Hooker, the district's director of recruiting.

"But it's getting to the point that almost all of our positions are getting critical because the number of teacher-education graduates (is) declining," Hooker said.

There's been a 20-30% decrease in the number of people going into teaching over the past decade — a noticeable drop, though small in comparison to the decline in new teachers in the 1970s and 80s, according to Chad Aleman, policy director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University.

In a blog for the journal Education Next, he wrote that low starting salaries, tougher standards for getting into the profession, and broader economic trends all likely contributed to the current situation.

Guilford County Schools has offered a variety of bonuses for new teacher hires over the years, including ones funded through federal stimulus dollars, in the Great Recession and now during the pandemic.

The most recent version involves a $20,000 signing bonus for teachers with a record of boosting student scores on state tests, in exchange for a three-year commitment.

The offer is open to core subject teachers for Grades K-8; math, science and English teachers for high school, as well as English as a Second Language and special education teachers for all grades.

To be eligible, teachers must be able to point to at least two years since 2016-17 where they helped their students exceed the performance expected of them on state tests.

A lesser, $10,000 bonus is available for a two year-commitment, at priority schools or in select subjects, without the growth-score requirement.

Hooker says it's obvious that the bonuses help the district catch people's attention, given the influxes of interest and applications they see when they advertise them. But what really seals the deal? Job candidates say it's knowing they'll be supported in their efforts to help children, he said.

Hooker pointed to the district's program to help teachers entering from other career fields, and to central office staff who work directly with career and technical education and special education teachers, as examples of the kind of support he brings up as as selling points for the district.

Teena Sharma, an experienced English as a Second Language teacher, also put support at the top of her list for a must-have. Sharma visited the job fair at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum with hopes of securing a position with Guilford County Schools and felt pleased with her impression of the district staff there.

"They are so warm, so welcoming," she said.

A&T student Zakiya Westbrook came to the fair looking for an opportunity as a teacher assistant at an elementary school. She said she thought she'd start by looking at the schools she attended as a child. Diversity, in the students and staff at a school, is her top criteria.

Marshall also named diversity as a top thing he hears job candidates for Smith say they are seeking.

He said he had several openings to fill — mostly for next school year. In his experience, more openings for the year ahead pop up after spring break.

Less than a hour into the three-hour fair, he hadn't seen anybody come by for the social studies or engineering positions, but had spoken with a couple of promising candidates for English teacher opening for next year. These were people coming out of local university education programs who seemed like they would be good fits to start their teaching careers at Smith, he said.

Question being, Marshall said, would one of the other district principals at the other booths snatch them up first?