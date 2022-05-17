Guilford voters say 'Yes' to $1.7B in school construction bonds, but no to sales tax to pay for the work

GREENSBORO — Guilford County voters embraced a $1.7 billion school bond referendum that would allow the county to borrow money for school construction.

Tuesday's vote could open the door for a potential spree of building and renovation in the next decade, as well as safety and technology upgrades planned for every school in Guilford County Schools. The biggest projects planned for the $1.7 billion are rebuilding Page and Southern high schools and creating a new aviation high school in the northwest area of the county.

Voters supported the school bond referendum by a large margin, with about 61% voting in favor and about 39% voting against it, according to complete but unofficial results.

Commissioners had hoped to get voters to approve a sales tax increase to help the county pay for the debt, but that separate ballot measure did not pass, with about 55% voting against, and about 45% voting in favor, also according to complete but unofficial results.

Meanwhile, Alan Branson, a former county commissioner who won the Republican nomination Tuesday to challenge for an at-large commissioners' seat in November, shared that he had filed a new version of his prior complaint to the state board of elections about how the county and the Board of Education advertised the school bond package. The new version uses a form that the state elections board requires for a campaign finance complaint.

Passage of the school bond referendum gives permission to county commissioners to issue the bonds, but does not require them to do so. If issued, the bonds must be used to fund school facilities.

According to the school district and county, the money would help to rebuild 18 existing schools, fully renovate 13 existing schools, construct three new schools on new sites, deliver over $363 million in safety and technology upgrades at all schools, and provide major repairs at some additional schools.

Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the county commissioners, has said they will break borrowing into smaller chunks, rather than issuing all the bonds at the same time.

"That way, we won't have to pay the interest on those funds, until we start using them," he said.

The district has been working with architects on designs for eight major construction projects set to be paid for with $300 million in bonds that voters authorized in 2020.

After those eight, the next few construction projects on the district's prioritization list are rebuilds of Sternberger, Allen Jay, and Sumner elementary schools.

That list was built based on the rankings of an outside consulting group that conducted a study of the school district’s facilities several years ago and rated about 20% of its buildings as excellent, 34% good or fair and 47% as poor or unsatisfactory. The ratings were based mainly on the condition of each school building and how well it is set up for modern education.

At the time the consultants told district leaders that Guilford County Schools is similar to other comparable school districts in terms of the overall shape of their buildings, but conditions in some of the buildings on the lower end are more severe than what they typically see.

The $300 million plus the $1.7 billion had been expected to be more than enough to replace or renovate all the schools with unsatisfactory scores, not including schools slated for closure. Clouding the picture a bit — the predicted costs were estimated before inflation began spiking amid supply chain issues, pent-up demand as the pandemic wanes and Russia's war against Ukraine.

Using those same estimates, finishing out the rest of the district's facilities master plan would take another $700 million.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

