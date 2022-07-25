Guilford's only all-female high school on pause for the upcoming school year

GREENSBORO — The county's only all-female high school won't be holding classes during the 2022-23 academic year.

The basic reason is that not enough rising ninth-graders signed up to attend the Middle College at Bennett for next year.

A deeper explanation involves the closure of Bennett College's campus for part of the pandemic and decisions the school district made in response. This spring's roughly 25 graduating seniors were actually the last remaining class.

According to Gabrielle Brown, a district spokeswoman, the school administration expects to recruit a full freshman class for 2023-24 to restart the school.

School board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said, however, that her support for resurrecting the Middle College at Bennett would depend on factors like cost and the willingness and ability of Bennett College to host the school again.

Prior to the pandemic, the Middle College at Bennett was a Guilford County Schools program located on the campus of Bennett College, which is one of two historically black women's colleges currently operating in the United States.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Bennett College closed its campus. With Bennett planning to stay closed for the full 2021-22 school year, Guilford County Schools limited the program to then-rising juniors and seniors. Rising tenth-graders at the time were offered other options and rising ninth-graders weren't enrolled.

The district then moved the remaining juniors and seniors to the campus of N.C. A&T, where two other Guilford County high schools are located. One of those is the N.C. A&T Four Middle College, the district's only all-male high school.

Bennett reopened its campus for college students this past fall, but the middle college program stayed at A&T — and again the district didn't open enrollment for new freshmen to start the program, Brown said. That left seniors as the only remaining class for the 2021-22 school year.

Guilford College Schools made plans to restart the school back on the Bennett College campus, but as of April it was unclear whether the district would attain the 50-student target it wanted for 2022-23's freshman class.

That's why a district committee decided not to move forward with a proposed renaming of the Middle College at Bennett after former Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman.

Brown said the district is evaluating ways to increase freshman enrollment and to seek "the best way to get students in the classroom."

Hayes-Greene said she spoke with some parents of rising ninth-graders who were disappointed that their children wouldn't be able to attend.

She added that she's heard great things from graduates about how the school has positively impacted the trajectories of their lives. And in general, she said, Guilford County Schools' middle colleges can provide a great alternative for students who would not thrive in a traditional high school setting.

"Bennett College is such an important part of our history and our community," Hayes-Greene said. "My desire is that Bennett thrives and grows and that we have whatever partnership we can have with the college."