GREENSBORO — A series of policy revisions being considered by the Guilford County Board of Education could pave the way for the establishment of “school choice zones” in the district.

Under the proposal, there’s no automatic “home” school to which a student is assigned. Instead, all parents in a zone must choose their preferred school options through an application process. Students living in the zone get priority to attend nearby schools.

It’s unclear when these zones might be established; a Guilford County Schools spokeswoman said the district doesn’t have a timeline right now. These policies would lay the groundwork should the board later vote to create a choice zone or zones.

When district administrators and their consultants presented a facilities master plan to the school board several years ago, they shared recommendations for creating two such zones — one in the Smith High School area in Greensboro and the other in the Andrews High School area in High Point.

Schools within these zones would all have unique themes, programs or educational approaches, which families could pick between.

Speaking in 2021, then-Superintendent Sharon Contreras said the Smith and Andrews High areas have the most requests for school choice among the high school feeder areas.

Those areas, she said, also have some of the highest concentrations of poverty and greatest degrees of racial isolation.

“Part of our equity work is to make sure that does not happen,” she said.

Her administration, she said then, had been researching, planning and talking with local parents and educators for years to figure out what choice programs would best serve students and be attractive to families across the district.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has its own version of school choice zones that it uses districtwide, where families pick from among schools in their zone, though it’s not entirely clear how similar or different that system is to what might be enacted in Guilford County.

Brent Campbell, the spokesman for that district, said each student has a default residency-based “home” school that they would attend if their other choices weren’t available.