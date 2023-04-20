GREENSBORO — N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a new bill related to how school board vacancies get filled.
This new bill, he said, would not undo the Guilford County Board of Education's recent action to appoint Bill Goebel to its District 3 seat.
Hardister disagrees with what the school board did, and he said Wednesday that it is still "entirely possible" that there could be some other additional legislation targeted toward that situation.
The new bill, HB 687, is instead aimed at adding more counties to a provision that Hardister had included in an earlier bill related to the Guilford County Board of Education. That bill became law last month, he said.
In the listed counties with partisan school boards, the new bill says that when there's a vacancy on a seat previously held by a party nominee, then the replacement recommended by the executive committee of that party shall be sworn in at the school board's next regular meeting.
Hardister said he still thinks that provision, which he says eliminates the need for a school board to vote on the nominee, is a good idea, even though things didn't work out how he hoped with the last bill.
That very law that Hardister sponsored, believing it would ensure that GOP Nominee Michael Logan could take the District 3 seat, opened up the possibility for board members to pick another candidate, according to school board attorney Jill Wilson.
Wilson said that where state law previously called for just the members of the GOP's Executive Committee in the affected district — in this case, District 3 — vote on the party's choice, the new law didn't make that distinction.
She said instead the result of the new law is that the nominee must be selected by a vote open to all members of the Guilford County Republican Party's Executive Committee rather than specifically those from District 3. And since the 30-day window for such a nomination had passed — Democrats had blocked Logan over a 100-day period — the responsibility to select a nominee falls to the school board, as provided in the new law.
Hardister, Logan, and the local Republican Party chairman, have all disagreed with Wilson's interpretation, but Goebel, who the board picked in Logan's stead, continues to occupy the seat.
Logan, who still hopes to become the District 3 board member, had been a teacher at Southern Guilford High School prior to resigning that teaching position in expectation of taking the seat.
"Going back would mean working in a system that actively conspired in secrecy to keep me off the board," he said in message to the News & Record last week.
