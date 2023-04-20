She said instead the result of the new law is that the nominee must be selected by a vote open to all members of the Guilford County Republican Party's Executive Committee rather than specifically those from District 3. And since the 30-day window for such a nomination had passed — Democrats had blocked Logan over a 100-day period — the responsibility to select a nominee falls to the school board, as provided in the new law.

Hardister, Logan, and the local Republican Party chairman, have all disagreed with Wilson's interpretation, but Goebel, who the board picked in Logan's stead, continues to occupy the seat.

Logan, who still hopes to become the District 3 board member, had been a teacher at Southern Guilford High School prior to resigning that teaching position in expectation of taking the seat.

"Going back would mean working in a system that actively conspired in secrecy to keep me off the board," he said in message to the News & Record last week.