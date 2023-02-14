GREENSBORO — A bill seeking to clarify how the Guilford County Board of Education fills vacancies is headed to the House floor of the General Assembly, and could be voted on by the full House as early as Wednesday afternoon.

It passed out of the NC House Local Government committee and the House rules committee on Tuesday.

State Rep. Jon Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett, sponsored the legislation, with hopes of ending a stalemate over the open District 3 seat on the Guilford County Board of Education.

The seat has been vacant since December when the former occupant, Republican Pat Tillman, resigned to join the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The school board has three times voted down the Guilford County Republican Party’s nominee for the position. Those votes fell along party lines, with the board’s Democrats opposed to nominee Michael Logan and the Republicans in favor of him.

Hardister is attempting to clarify that the school board members cannot take their own opinions of a nominee into account and must vote in favor of approving the party’s nominee to fill a seat previously held by that party. His bill strikes language that Robert Joyce, a professor of public law and government at the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill, identified as possibly causing ambiguity on that point, specific to the Guilford County Board of Education.

Hardister told members of the house’s local government committee on Tuesday that his staff concluded that clerical error was to blame for the ambiguous language and that his bill would fix it.

One of the couple of questions Hardister got during the bill’s consideration came from Rep. John Autry, D-Mecklenburg, who asked whether Hardister would be open to changing the school board back to being elected on a non-partisan. That would naturally mean, among other things, reverting back to a non-partisan manner of filling vacancies.

Hardister that not only was he open to making the board non-partisan, he’d sponsored a bill for it in the legislature’s last session, and planned further conversations with colleagues about the prospect.

He said that while he’d supported the 2013 bill to make the school board partisan, the feedback he’s been getting is that people in Guilford County would mostly prefer that it be non partisan again. Still, he said, in the meantime, he would prefer to have the law be clear on the partisan vacancy-filling process.