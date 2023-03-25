GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin said that ever since a Forbes magazine article came out last year highlighting a major gap in per-student annual state funding between N.C. State and A&T, he has been advocating for that gap to be closed.

“Our students deserve the same level of funding, irrespective of what level of institution ours is versus NC State, Martin said.

Martin’s comments to the News & Record followed an event the university held last week.

The event, entitled “An Audacious Call to Action: HBCU Equity in Higher Education” featured remarks from Adam Harris, journalist and author of the book “The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal” as well as a panel discussion.

That panel included Hank Tucker, one of the reporters on the Forbes piece, as well as William A. Darity Jr. and A. Kirsten Mullen, authors of, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century”

“When you think about where HBCUs are located, they are located in primarily black areas, and they have significant role in these communities, and so I think the importance of these institutions isn’t limited to the students who attend them, but also the communities that they impact on a daily basis,” Harris told the audience.

Harris’ book helped inspire the Forbes piece, written by reporter Susan Adams and Tucker.

In the Forbes article, reporters Susan Adams and Hank Tucker used a comparison between land-grant universities as a lens to examine whether public Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been underfunded in recent decades in comparison to historically white peer universities.

“Land grant” refers to land that the federal government gave to states to sell, rent or otherwise profit from, with the proceeds to be used to establish a university. Under a federal law enacted in 1890, states had to either not include race in their admissions criteria for these universities, or establish separate land-grant universities for “colored” students, using a “just and equitable division of the fund.“

In North Carolina, the two land-grant universities are NC State, established in 1887, and A&T, established in 1891.

In looking at annual appropriations for sister land-grant schools from 1987 to 2020, Adams and Tucker found that the largest gap in the nation was between NC State and A&T: about $2.8 billion for the time period, adjusted for inflation.

Adams and Tucker found that, “the single worst instance of annual underfunding for any school was in 2020” when they found that the North Carolina legislature’s annual appropriations included twice as much money per student for NC State versus A&T.

Tucker said, during the panel discussion, that he’d run the numbers again for the two schools and the gap had even increased for 2021: more than $16,000 per student for NC State and about $7,400 per student for A&T.

In the article, Tucker and Adams pointed out that a handful of states, including North Carolina, reward a university’s research strength with extra money.

“But explaining away funding disparities because of research money is a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy,” they wrote. “The white institutions’ ability to host research in their gleaming, state-of-the-art laboratories is the result of decades of generous funding by the states, while researchers at counterpart HBCUs have been starved for cash.”

Martin said that after discussing the Forbes numbers with the board and senior staff last winter, the school has used those numbers in “profound ways” to have discussions with president of the university system, members of the board of governors, and state legislature. He said they have also used Harris’ 2021 book, which Martin said provides general evidence on underfunding of HBCUs in the United States.

“We had to educate the (university system) board and the president that there are inequities built into the system and you are ignoring that those inequities exist,” he said.

Martin said he is expecting to see this year’s state budget reflect an incremental closing of the gap, based on his conversations with state leaders, and what was presented in the UNC System’s budget proposals to Gov. Roy Cooper, and what was included in the governor’s budget.

“It’s not going to happen all in one year, because it’s big dollar amounts,” he said.

He said that one of the things those efforts include is funding to help A&T reach “R1” status, a plan he said state leaders have now given their blessing to. “R1” is a classification reserved for doctoral universities that have “very high” levels of research activity and meet some other more detailed criteria.

“We have the capacity to be Research 1, fund us at that level,” he said.