What to do if a conscious person is choking

This method is for adults and bigger children. Instructions vary somewhat for smaller kids and infants.

Step 1: If the person is able to cough, encourage them to keep coughing forcefully to try to cough the object up.

Step 2: If they can't cough or it's not working, bend the person forward while supporting their chest, and give five blows to their back between their shoulder blades with the heel of your hand.

Step 3: If that doesn't clear it, start abdominal thrusts (Heimlich maneuver). Still from behind, make a fist and put it just above their belly button. Put your other hand on top of your fist and pull up and in, hard. Do it five times.

Step 4: If they still can't breathe or cough, call 911 (if another person hasn't already called) and continue alternating between five blows and five thrusts.

Sources: American Red Cross, United Kingdom National Health Service, Mayo Clinic