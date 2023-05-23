GREENSBORO — High Point’s Planning & Zoning Commission is set to hold a hearing Tuesday on Guilford County Schools’ application for the city to annex and rezone land in Colfax for a new K-8 school, a plan that has prompted concerns from some people in the area.

Those concerns include potential traffic issues with the site on a rural two-lane highway.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in High Point City Council chambers. The zoning commission will not have the final say, but will make a recommendation to High Point City Council, which is scheduled to take up the matter on June 20.

The district hasn’t bought the land at 721 S. Bunker Hill Road and 8869 and 8871 Boylston Road yet — that’s contingent on getting the City of High Point to annex the three properties, which are in unincorporated Guilford County, and to rezone them for school use.

School leaders have said the site was the best of the options that they considered, based on factors like cost, size of site, and not being too close to the airport. They also said that planned road improvements, such as adding turn lanes and an all-ways stop, will ameliorate the traffic and safety issues that could be caused.

The Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics could serve up to 900 students: 600 in elementary and 300 in middle school grades, according to the draft recommendations of the traffic impact analysis for the site.

During the peak arrival hour in the morning, the school could have about 439 vehicles entering the campus, with 323 heading back out, according to the draft analysis. For the peak hour for dismissal, that looks more like 198 vehicles entering and 212 exiting.

According to Herb Shannon, a senior planner with the City of High Point, the properties fall within the city’s planning area: basically unincorporated areas that it expects to annex into the city at some point in the future, as the area develops and grows. Shannon said the city has agreements with other area municipalities like Kernersville and Greensboro, covering which city can annex where.

In order to connect to High Point’s water and sewer systems, he said, property owners in the area must agree to be annexed. For now, he said, annexation is voluntary for property owners. Eventually, all that area will be in the city, he said, but that’s decades out.

“I’ll agree they need a school somewhere out in this area, but it’s too close to the county line,” said Tom Hardin, one of the attendees at a community meeting the district held at Colfax Elementary. “To me the roads are just too narrow, and too much traffic already.”

Hardin said he would prefer to see the school built somewhere on Market Street, which he said is better equipped to handle the traffic. And he expressed skepticism about whether proposed road improvements that would fall outside of the school campus would be built in a timely manner.