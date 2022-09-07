High Point University announces $30 million gift toward new $80 million library

HIGH POINT — High Point University President Nido Qubein has announced a $30 million gift from John and Lorraine Charman to help fund a new $80 million library, which is expected to be completed in 2025-26.

The four-story facility will provide 150,000 square feet of textbooks, digital databases, private study space, and a gallery featuring historical artifacts and displays of the university's expanding collection of artwork, according to a news release from the school.

The new library will be on the main campus next to the R.G. Wanek Center on Panther Drive. The building will become the main library, supplemented by several existing satellite libraries across campus.

University officials said the new facility will be named the John and Lorraine Charman Library in honor of the couple's generous contributions to the growth of the university.

The Charmans are retired business leaders who live in Palm Beach, Fla., and Bermuda, according to the news release. Their daughter, Olivia, attends the university.

“John and Lorraine Charman are a wonderful couple who stepped up with faithful courage to invest in our library and in several other important projects on campus,” Qubein said in the news release. “They are planting seeds of greatness for HPU students like their daughter Olivia. It is a blessing to have the advocacy and trust of people like John and Lorraine who share our passion for a values-based education, and the lasting impact that a library will make on our students.”

The Charmans have a love for literature, particularly in printed books.

“It is our sincere hope that this library creates another environment on campus for students to learn, grow and challenge themselves,” Lorraine Charman said in the news release.

This gift is part of the $100 million received by the university from three separate families, which was announced at a press conference in March.

“High Point University is committed to preparing students for the world as it is going to be,” John Charman said in the news release. “President Qubein leads a culture that is focused on instilling life skills and values in HPU students. Lorraine and I are proud to partner with such an innovative and highly relevant institution.”