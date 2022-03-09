 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point University announces plans for law school, three other schools
High Point University announces plans for law school, three other schools

High Point University President Nido Qubein announced Wednesday that the university, within the space of a month, secured $100 million in donations from three families. In addition, Qubein announced the university will be adding a law school, a school of optometry, a school of entrepreneurship and a school of nursing, as well as other capital improvements on campus.

 Lynn Hey, Special to the News & Record

GREENSBORO — High Point University plans to add four new schools to its campus, President Nido Qubein announced Wednesday. 

The private university is adding a law school, a school of optometry, a school of nursing and a school of entrepreneurship. 

Qubein said he expected the university could begin serving law students in 2024. He sees a longer timeline for the opening of the other schools, possibly 2026 or 2027. 

In his announcement Wednesday, Qubein also shared that the university has plans for $400 million in campus construction, including a new library. And he shared that the university had recently secured $100 million combined in committed donations from three families in the space of a month. 

This is a breaking news alert. Check back later at greensboro.com for updates.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

