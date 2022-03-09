High Point University announces plans for law school, three other schools

GREENSBORO — High Point University plans to add four new schools to its campus, President Nido Qubein announced Wednesday.
The private university is adding a law school, a school of optometry, a school of nursing and a school of entrepreneurship.
Qubein said he expected the university could begin serving law students in 2024. He sees a longer timeline for the opening of the other schools, possibly 2026 or 2027.
In his announcement Wednesday, Qubein also shared that the university has plans for $400 million in campus construction, including a new library. And he shared that the university had recently secured $100 million combined in committed donations from three families in the space of a month.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back later at greensboro.com for updates.
PHOTOS: HPU announces law school, other programs
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
The preliminary report from the state Department of Public Instruction found that all student groups did not do as well as they should have on state exams during the last school year. “This is not on the backs of teachers, principals, superintendents," a top state official said.
Most people who attended the vigil wore stickers showing Ukraine's blue and yellow flag.
Recommended for you
High Point University President Nido Qubein announced Wednesday that the university, within the space of a month, secured $100 million in donations from three families. In addition, Qubein announced the university will be adding a law school, a school of optometry, a school of entrepreneurship and a school of nursing, as well as other capital improvements on campus.