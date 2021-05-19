High Point University expands its campus with purchase of funeral home property

HIGH POINT — High Point University is adding another 3.5 acres to its campus.

The university announced Wednesday that it has bought a funeral home property on East Lexington Avenue near campus. The purchase price was undisclosed.

High Point University plans to use the Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations property at 1301 E. Lexington Ave. for administrative offices and parking. The site sits across the street from the university's arena, conference center and hotel complex, a $170 million project that's scheduled to open in October.

The 4,500-seat Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center will be the new home of the High Point men's and women's basketball teams. The university also expects to use the venue for speakers, concerts, entertainment and large campus and community events.

The conference center will be able to hold up to 2,500 people. High Point plans to use this facility for university and community events.

The Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel has 30 rooms and can accommodate about 70 guests — alumni, prospective students and their families and school counselors and others — who are there on university-related business.