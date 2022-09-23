High Point University gets $9.8M grant for education school

HIGH POINT — A nearly $9.8 million federal grant will help High Point University’s Stout School of Education help local schools train teachers and principals.

The university will receive $9,786,041 from the U.S. Department of Education to fund two graduate programs for teachers and principals for the next five years. The Teacher Quality Partnership grant is designed to attract diverse teacher and principal candidates who want to work in a community’s most highly impacted schools.

“Upon graduation, these teachers and principals will have the capacity to transform schools and improve outcomes for all students,” Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education, said in a news release.

HPU said it is the second largest federal Teacher Quality Partnership grant awarded to 22 universities in the nation.

It is also the largest competitive grant awarded to High Point University, Holcombe said. The university's education school previously won a $4 million Teacher Quality Partnership Grant in 2018.

The new grant will support a partnership for a Master of Arts in teaching program that includes the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and N.C. A&T and a master's in education program with principal licensure in partnership with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Alamance-Burlington School System and Vance County Schools.