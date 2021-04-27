High Point University picks a new commencement speaker: NBA CEO Cynt Marshall

HIGH POINT — With commencement less than two weeks away, High Point University has made a last-minute switch in graduation speakers.

The university announced Tuesday that pro basketball executive Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall will address graduates at commencement ceremonies on both May 7 and May 8.

Marshall is a last-minute replacement for former NASA astronaut Mae Jemison, who had been scheduled to speak at High Point's commencement in 2020 — which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and again next month.

High Point said in a news release that Jemison is "no longer able to travel to campus for personal reasons."

Marshall has been the chief executive officer of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks since 2018 and is the league's first Black female CEO. Before that, she rose through the ranks of telecommunications company AT&T to become senior vice president for human resources and chief diversity officer. Her 36 years with the company included six years as president of AT&T North Carolina.