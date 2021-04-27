High Point University picks a new commencement speaker: NBA CEO Cynt Marshall

HIGH POINT — With commencement less than two weeks away, High Point University has made a last-minute switch in graduation speakers.
The university announced Tuesday that pro basketball executive Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall will address graduates at commencement ceremonies on both May 7 and May 8.
Marshall is a last-minute replacement for former NASA astronaut Mae Jemison, who had been scheduled to speak at High Point's commencement in 2020 — which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and again next month.
High Point said in a news release that Jemison is "no longer able to travel to campus for personal reasons."
Marshall has been the chief executive officer of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks since 2018 and is the league's first Black female CEO. Before that, she rose through the ranks of telecommunications company AT&T to become senior vice president for human resources and chief diversity officer. Her 36 years with the company included six years as president of AT&T North Carolina.
Marshall has a couple of High Point connections. She has been the university's Sports Executive in Residence since 2019, and one of her adult children is a High Point alum.
Marshall will speak at both of High Point's commencement ceremonies next month.
The university will award master's and doctoral degrees May 7 to students from the May 2020, December 2020 and May 2021 graduating classes and bachelor's degrees to undergraduates who finished their studies in May 2020.
High Point will award bachelor's degrees May 8 to students from the December 2020 and May 2021 graduating classes.
Both ceremonies will be held along the Innovation Corridor on campus starting at 10 a.m. They'll be livestreamed on the university's website.
Each graduate will be limited to six guests because of gathering limits and social distancing protocols.
Because of the pandemic, High Point this year won't hold its baccalaureate service or Onward with Faithful Courage, President Nido Qubein's annual send-off of High Point's seniors.
