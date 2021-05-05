High Point University plans to start a dental school

HIGH POINT — High Point University announced plans Wednesday to start a dental program.

The university expects to welcome its first class of dental students in fall 2023. The School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health will be North Carolina's third dental school.

"This is a new chapter ... in the life of High Point University," President Nido Qubein said Wednesday at an event announcing the new program. "But it is not the last chapter in the life of High Point University."

Qubein said the 5,600-student university expects its new dental school to grow to about 180 students. The school will be housed in a new building slated to go up in the university's Innovation Corridor on the south side of campus.

Qubein said HPU plans to invest $150 million in the new building and new dental faculty over the next five years.

High Point also announced the hiring of a founding dean of its dental school: Dr. Scott De Rossi, who stepped down as dean of the UNC Adams School of Dentistry at UNC-Chapel Hill in January after four years.

