GREENSBORO — The organization that accredits High Point University has placed the university on warning, citing concerns about student support services among other issues.

University leaders stressed the school remains accredited.

In the United States, accreditation is required for a college student to receive financial aid and for a university to receive federal funds. Many graduate schools and employers will consider only those with degrees from accredited colleges.

Jeff Adams, High Point’s vice president for research and planning, said the issues identified are minor and largely relate to documentation submitted by the university. He expects to satisfy the accreditor with additional explanation and a tweak to the university’s website.

The news comes as High Point University prepares to welcome 6,000 students to campus and continues a pattern of growth and expansion after announcing plans for a law school and three other schools last year. It was recently recognized as the 19th best college in the nation for student support and counseling services by Princeton Review.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which accredits High Point University and most other colleges in the region, posted notice of the warning on its website earlier this summer.

The organization’s Board of Trustees determined the university had failed to demonstrate compliance in three areas:

Providing appropriate student support services.

Identifying and measuring expected student learning outcomes, and providing evidence of seeking improvement based on that analysis.

Publication of accreditation status.

High Point University will have the opportunity to submit a report addressing the standards cited for non-compliance. After the commission’s Board of Trustees reviews the report, the trustees will have the option to remove the warning, continue the warning, place the institution on probation or remove the university from membership.

Janea Johnson, a public relations and data specialist with the Southern Association of Colleges, said more often than not, schools are able to correct their issues and the warning is taken away.

While declining to comment on the specifics related to High Point University, she said that in some cases, schools that are warned have simply failed to communicate what they do to the peer reviewers.

Johnson said that among the Southern Association’s 800 members, about 200 were reviewed in June and about a handful of those received warnings.

The Southern Association of Colleges is the standard option for accreditation in region, but it’s not the only alternative. Bennett College, a historically Black women’s college in Greensboro, gained accreditation this April from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

Bennett sought candidate status with the Transnational Association after the Southern Association of Colleges revoked its accreditation because it said the college didn’t have enough money on hand.

Adams said he’s not aware of HPU ever having been previously warned. He explained the university is on a 10-year-accreditation cycle with the Southern Association, but, like other schools, must submit a midterm report at the five-year mark, answering a standard set of questions that he said took about 150 pages.

As far as support services, he said the commission faulted the university for failing to adequately answer how it provides certain services to students taking online classes.

Adams said support services — such as counseling and academic advising — are available to online students through various methods, such as by phone or video chat. But while the university stated it provides the services, Adams said, it didn’t adequately explain how they do so to the commission.

He said, for a couple academic programs, there appears to a be a failure to explain all of those steps in the student outcome measurement cycle. He declined to name the specific programs and said the issues relate to information left out of the documentation the university submitted rather than skipped steps in the evaluation.

Finally, he said, the university was supposed to add a sentence to a statement on the school’s website about accreditation, due to a change made by the Southern Association of Colleges, but missed doing that in time. That’s since been rectified.

Adams expects to send a report documenting all the needed changes to the commission within the next few weeks.