High Point University set to test sirens on Wednesday
High Point University set to test sirens on Wednesday

HIGH POINT — High Point University plans to test its sirens and emergency notification system at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The university said in a news release that it does a test at the start of each semester.

Gus Porter, the school's environmental health, safety and preparedness manager, said in the release that it's important for the school to be able to quickly notify everyone about an emergency and how to respond. 

"During the test, the university will send a text message, email and phone call to all members of campus, in addition to broadcasting across campus phones, computers, electronic message boards and internal mass notification systems," the university said. "Students, faculty and staff are automatically enrolled in the system at the beginning of each year."

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

