High Point University will hold two graduation ceremonies to recognize its 2020 and 2021 graduates

HIGH POINT — High Point University said it will recognize its 2020 and 2021 graduates at two commencement ceremonies on back-to-back days in May.

High Point on Thursday joined a growing number of N.C. colleges and universities planning to hold graduation in person this spring after canceling commencement last May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Point plans to hold two ceremonies on campus — one on May 7, the next on May 8, both starting at 10 a.m.

The May 7 ceremony will include three groups: all May 2020 graduates, and master's and doctoral graduates in the December 2020 and May 2021 classes. The May 8 commencement will be for bachelor's degree recipients in the December 2020 and May 2021 classes.

The venue will be new, too. Instead of using its traditional spot — the lawn in front of Roberts Hall, the university's first building — High Point plans to stage commencement along its Innovation Corridor. That's the stretch of buildings along the south side of campus that is home to the university's health sciences, natural sciences, pharmacy and engineering schools.