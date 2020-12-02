High Point University's annual community Christmas event will be drive-thru this year

HIGH POINT — High Point University is once again inviting people to campus to celebrate Christmas but the annual event will be drive-thru only this year because of the pandemic.
The university announced this week that the HPU Christmas Drive will run for two weeks starting later this month.
High Point said in a news release that visitors can drive through campus and see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, 138 nutcrackers and soldiers, a life-size Nativity scene and a DNA sculpture that resembles a candy cane.
HPU Christmas Drive will run from Dec. 19 to Jan. 1. The university's campus will be open to visitors from 3 to 8 p.m. each day. There's no admission cost.
“Christmas is a special time at High Point University,” university President Nido Qubein said in a statement. “While things are different this year because of the pandemic, we are excited to welcome families to this safe event to celebrate the spirit of the season.”
High Point traditionally holds its Community Christmas Celebration over two nights in December. The university says the free event, which covers much of the campus, has grown to about 20,000 people since it was first held in 2011.
The 2020 edition of the community celebration has been canceled because of COVID-19. High Point said on its website that it hopes to bring back the event in 2021.
This will be High Point University's second HPU Christmas Drive. High Point opened up its campus to drive-thru traffic for the first time last December. The university said that nearly 10,000 visitors drove through campus a year ago over six nights.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
