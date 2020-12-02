High Point University's annual community Christmas event will be drive-thru this year

HIGH POINT — High Point University is once again inviting people to campus to celebrate Christmas but the annual event will be drive-thru only this year because of the pandemic.

The university announced this week that the HPU Christmas Drive will run for two weeks starting later this month.

High Point said in a news release that visitors can drive through campus and see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, 138 nutcrackers and soldiers, a life-size Nativity scene and a DNA sculpture that resembles a candy cane.

HPU Christmas Drive will run from Dec. 19 to Jan. 1. The university's campus will be open to visitors from 3 to 8 p.m. each day. There's no admission cost.

“Christmas is a special time at High Point University,” university President Nido Qubein said in a statement. “While things are different this year because of the pandemic, we are excited to welcome families to this safe event to celebrate the spirit of the season.”