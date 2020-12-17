High Point University's Christmas drive-thru event starts Saturday

HIGH POINT — High Point University's drive-thru Christmas event starts Saturday and runs through Jan. 1.

The university traditionally holds a free two-night holiday open house that in recent years has brought 20,000 people to campus. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university opted to have a two-week drive-thru event instead.

HPU Christmas Drive will go from 3 to 8 p.m. each day from Saturday through New Year's Day. There's no admission charge to drive through the campus, which the university says is decorated with 100,000 Christmas lights, 138 nutcrackers and soldiers, a life-size Nativity scene and a DNA sculpture that resembles a candy cane.

Visitors should enter campus on University Parkway at Montlieu Avenue. They'll exit on North Centennial Street.

The university said 10,000 people came to campus over six nights last year for the first HPU Christmas Drive.

High Point said it hopes to bring back its traditional Community Christmas Celebration in 2021.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

