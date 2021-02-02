High Point University's pharmacy school gains accreditation

HIGH POINT — High Point University's pharmacy school is now fully accredited.

The university announced Monday that the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy has been certified by the American Council for Pharmacy Education.

The council is the national agency that accredits — that is, ensures the quality of — professional degree programs and continuing education programs in pharmacy.

The council promoted High Point from candidate status to fully accredited at the January meeting of its board of directors. North Carolina's other three pharmacy schools — at Campbell University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Wingate University — all have American Council for Pharmacy Education accreditation.

High Point's effort to reach this key milestone began in 2014, two years before the first students enrolled, and "is the result of a herculean effort by the School of Pharmacy’s faculty and staff,” Buddy Lingle, dean of High Point's pharmacy school, said in a statement.

High Point's pharmacy school graduated its first class of 53 students from the four-year program in May. The university said 95% of its graduates who took the national pharmacy exam in 2020 passed.

