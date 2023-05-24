HIGH POINT — High Point’s Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended in favor of a Guilford County Schools' request for the city to rezone land along Bunker Hill and Boylston roads for a new K-8 school. The zoning commissioners voted 6-1 in favor of recommending the rezoning from agricultural to institutional conditional use.

The vote Tuesday night came despite concerns raised by people living in the area including the potential for increased traffic and safety issues, noise and light pollution, harm to the environment and to the views from neighboring properties.

The zoning commission makes recommendations to High Point City Council, which is scheduled to take up the matter on June 20. Council will vote on whether to annex the three Colfax properties, which are currently part of unincorporated Guilford County, as well as the request to rezone.

Getting High Point to annex the properties would allow for the school to hook up to High Point's water and sewer systems.

The Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics could serve up to 900 students: 600 in elementary and 300 in middle school grades, according to the draft recommendations of the traffic impact analysis for the site.

