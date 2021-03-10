'Honored and humbled': Chancellor Harold Martin's name will go on A&T's new engineering building

The Engineering Research and Innovation Complex will be named for Martin, A&T's chancellor since 2009.

GREENSBORO — For the past several years, N.C. A&T has referred to its forthcoming engineering building by its acronym, ERIC.

This $90 million facility, under construction on a prime corner of campus, now has a new name that honors A&T’s current chancellor who has devoted the majority of his life to both engineering and the university.

A&T announced Wednesday that the building will be called the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex. Martin, who earned two engineering degrees at A&T before working there as a professor, dean and vice president, has been the university’s chancellor for the past 11 years.

“It’s a shocking event — I must say that very candidly,” Martin said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s one which I’m most honored and humbled by.”

The naming recognizes the longest-serving current chancellor in the UNC System and someone who has been associated with A&T since he arrived on campus more than 50 years ago.

Martin, 69, earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from A&T in 1973 and his master’s degree in the same discipline two years later. After getting his doctorate from Virginia Tech, Martin returned to A&T as an engineering professor.