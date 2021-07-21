Honoring one of its 'chief architects,' Elon names education school for long-time chief fundraiser

ELON — Elon University has named its education school for a long-time faculty member and administrator whose connections to campus extend back nearly 80 years.

The new name of the school — now called the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education — follows a $10 million donation from a foundation connected to Williams' family.

Elon says it's the largest gift made to its endowment in university history.

Williams, who lives in Burlington, has deep ties to Elon.

An Anson County native, Williams enrolled in the school then known as Elon College in 1945. Married three years later, she went to work as a secretary for then-Elon President Leon Edgar Smith.

She got her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1955, then taught in public schools in Burlington, Alamance County and Concord for 14 years.

Elon hired her as an instructor in its psychology and education department in 1969. Over the next decade she earned master's and doctoral degrees from UNCG, was promoted to full professor and became an associate dean of academic affairs.