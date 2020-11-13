Housing and dining prices will go up, but N.C. A&T plans to hold the line on tuition

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T says it doesn't plan to raise tuition for nearly all students in the upcoming academic year, and most fees won't change either.
The university's Board of Trustees approved Friday its annual request for changes to its tuition and student fees, something that the UNC Board of Governors will consider in early 2021 for all state universities.
A&T trustees did approve increases in housing, dining and transportation prices for 2021-22. Those fees are set at the campus level and aren't considered by the Board of Governors.
For the upcoming academic year that starts in August, tuition will remain at $3,540 a year for most in-state undergraduates and $17,050 a year for undergraduates from outside North Carolina. Rising in-state seniors who are part of the UNC System's fixed tuition program will pay $3,470.
Graduate school tuition won't change except for the price of A&T's two-year-old master of accountancy degree. A&T wants to charge out-of-state students an extra $2,000, which would bring the program's price closer to that of A&T's MBA program. The in-state rate for that program will remain the same.
Student fees won't go up except for one: the health services fee, which A&T wants to raise by $31.50. If approved, that will increase A&T's overall student fees by 1% to $3,042 annually.
A&T leaders said they want a higher health services fee to cover costs associated with big increases in COVID-19 testing and higher demand for mental health services from a student population stressed by the pandemic and other issues.
Support Local Journalism
A&T's request seems to be in line with parameters set in September by the Board of Governors, which didn't want to charge North Carolina residents more for higher education during a pandemic.
The UNC System's governing board told campuses not to raise tuition for in-state undergraduate or graduate students, but said they could hike prices for out-of-state students. The board also said universities could ask for a higher health service fee because of the pandemic, but requests to raise athletics, student activities or other student fees would have to be offset by cutting another fee.
A&T trustees voted to raise prices of housing, dining and transportation for 2021-22. The price of campus housing will go up $200 to $4,409 annually. Meal plans will increase by $150 to $3,775. And the transportation fee will go up $15 to $96.
A&T leaders said it will use the extra revenues to upgrade technology in residence halls and provide more and better dining options, including a new build-your-own pizza station in the main dining hall. The extra transit fee will cover higher costs of the campus shuttle service, which is running longer hours and longer routes to off-campus apartment complexes owned by A&T.
Also Friday:
• A&T said it is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus. A&T has recorded 432 cases on campus since July 1, but nearly half — 197, nearly all among students — have been reported since Oct. 30. A&T has recorded 86 cases between Monday and Friday alone, according to data taken from A&T's coronavirus dashboard late Friday. A&T also has reported three clusters of five or more cases in campus housing this month, and positive rates on COVID-19 tests shot up this week to nearly 8 percent — well above the 4 percent rate A&T had maintained over most of the semester. Dr. Padonda Webb, interim executive director of A&T's student health center, blamed the surge on student parties that happened during Halloween and homecoming, which overlapped this year.
• Before spring semester classes begin, A&T students who plan to live in campus housing will have to submit results of a negative COVID-19 test they take in January. Several other UNC System schools, including UNCG, UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and East Carolina University, have put in place similar entry-testing requirements for the spring semester. That's a change from the fall semester, when UNC System schools didn't require students to be tested before reporting to campus in August.
• A&T said Friday that it will clean and sanitize all residence halls and other campus buildings in December after students leave for the Thanksgiving break and again in January before the start of spring classes. A&T will begin the spring semester Jan. 25 — about two weeks later than usual. Because A&T will finish the fall semester online after Thanksgiving, students will be away from campus for nearly two months.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!