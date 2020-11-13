Housing and dining prices will go up, but N.C. A&T plans to hold the line on tuition

Also Friday:

• A&T said it is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus. A&T has recorded 432 cases on campus since July 1, but nearly half — 197, nearly all among students — have been reported since Oct. 30. A&T has recorded 86 cases between Monday and Friday alone, according to data taken from A&T's coronavirus dashboard late Friday. A&T also has reported three clusters of five or more cases in campus housing this month, and positive rates on COVID-19 tests shot up this week to nearly 8 percent — well above the 4 percent rate A&T had maintained over most of the semester. Dr. Padonda Webb, interim executive director of A&T's student health center, blamed the surge on student parties that happened during Halloween and homecoming, which overlapped this year.

• Before spring semester classes begin, A&T students who plan to live in campus housing will have to submit results of a negative COVID-19 test they take in January. Several other UNC System schools, including UNCG, UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and East Carolina University, have put in place similar entry-testing requirements for the spring semester. That's a change from the fall semester, when UNC System schools didn't require students to be tested before reporting to campus in August.

• A&T said Friday that it will clean and sanitize all residence halls and other campus buildings in December after students leave for the Thanksgiving break and again in January before the start of spring classes. A&T will begin the spring semester Jan. 25 — about two weeks later than usual. Because A&T will finish the fall semester online after Thanksgiving, students will be away from campus for nearly two months.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

