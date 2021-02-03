How do you teach America's 'sins?' N.C. board still at odds over social studies standards

Should systemic racism be taught?

In an attempt to mollify opponents, Truitt had proposed last week removing the words "systemic racism," "systemic discrimination" and "gender identity" from the standards. They'd be replaced by racism, discrimination and identity.

Davis said he would support Truitt's revisions even if they don't have everything in it that he would desire.

"I'm just supremely confident that our teachers and students can handle the truth of our history, both good and bad, and I'll not deny them the opportunity to learn from our achievements or our shortcomings," Davis said. "I have no doubt that they will respond with increased admiration, increased devotion and increased love for our country and for one another if first we will believe in them."

But five advisers to the state board said they back the version that kept in the terms systemic racism, systemic discrimination and gender identity.

"We do believe in telling the whole truth of our country's history and validating the identities of each and every child in our history that we teach, and that includes LGBTQ students, our indigenous students, our Black students and other students of color," said Matt Bristow-Smith, 2019 North Carolina Principal of the Year and a board adviser.