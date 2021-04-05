How well do vaccines keep COVID from spreading? UNC-Chapel Hill students will help figure that out.

If any student tests positive for COVID during the trial, then their close contacts will also join the study and swab their noses for 14 days. That's how the researchers will test the transmission of the virus.

UNC-CH students can make up to $900 through the course of the study. They can sign up and get more information about the study at preventcovidu.org or by emailing preventcovidunc@unc.edu.

Pettifor said students who want to should get vaccinated when they are eligible, but those who aren't as eager could participate in this study.

"Students have sort of been like the bad guys in this pandemic," Pettifor said. "It's all about how they've been misbehaving ... and this is an opportunity for them to participate in a meaningful, positive way to answer a really important scientific question."

For now, just UNC-CH students are eligible, but they hope to open it up to other local schools in the next few weeks.

Current CDC guidelines for vaccinated people say that they can hang out in small groups inside without wearing a mask. People who are vaccinated can also get together with vaccinated people from one other household without masks, if those individuals are not high-risk.