'I am going to prove that this works': Caitlin Gooch uses horses to motivate kids to read

Caitlin Gooch has spent her entire life surrounded by horses and lots and lots of kids — siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and now her own daughters.

But three years ago, the 28-year-old Wendell native got serious about combining the two for a worthy cause: helping raise literacy rates by getting more kids interested in reading.

After graduating from East Carolina University, Gooch, whose father has a horse farm and arena in Wendell, had been volunteering with young kids in an after-school program. They loved looking at all of the horse photos on her phone, she said.

But many of these same kids, she discovered, couldn't read or spell the three- and four-letter words on their spelling tests correctly. She told the kids if they got all of their spelling words correct, they could visit her father's farm and meet the horses.

It was a big incentive, and it worked.

Shortly after that, Gooch went down a rabbit hole of stats, studying literacy rates at Wendell elementary schools, and was alarmed by what she saw.

"I cried because it showed that Black children were so far behind everyone else," Gooch said. "And it's not just Wendell; it's like that across North Carolina and across the United States. That did not sit right with me."