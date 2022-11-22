'I can't do this alone:' Leader of Guilford schools' American Indian Education Program seeks to support Native students

GREENSBORO — Growing up Lumbee in Greensboro, Stephen Bell sometimes felt he was walking in two worlds.

Now, as the leader of Guilford County Schools' federally-funded American Indian Education Program, he helps hundreds of Native American youth navigate school and connect with Native culture and community.

"He's a very genuine person," said Kiser Middle School eighth grader Aiyana Reynolds, one of the students in the program. "He will tell you what it is, and he's not going to be biased about stuff. If you were to mess up on something, he would be like, 'Oh, this is how you fix it.'"

Bell, a social worker who took over the program in 2020, loves watching students increase their confidence and self-esteem, and he's gratified by how other Native adults have rallied around the Native youth and supported the Tuesday night culture classes he's established for them.

But his biggest challenge, he said, is people not knowing that the program exists. When other school staff members don't know about it, he said, that means fewer opportunities to be invited into a teacher's classroom, to do Native American Heritage Month assemblies, or to support a student who is struggling academically, socially, or mentally.

On last week's cold rainy Tuesday night, Bell came out to a Guilford County Board of Education meeting to share his thoughts during the public comment period. He told Superintendent Whitney Oakley and the board members he would rather be at culture class, but that he knows he needs to speak out in order to help his students.

"I’m tired, tired of being asked, 'How long has your program been around? We’ve never heard of it,' even though it’s been around since the 1970s," he said. "Tired of hearing one of our students being told that they don’t look like a real Indian, or being told, 'you can’t be Native, we killed you all off.' I really didn’t want to be speaking, but if I know and believe in Dr. Oakley’s vision of 'Better Together,' I can’t do this alone."

One day earlier, Bell swapped out his shoes for a pair of moccasins he'd beaded himself for a relative's wedding and showed up at Wiley Elementary School in Greensboro for an assembly with traditional Native American performers Ray and Brenda Silva.

Bell explained to the children there are almost 600 tribes in the United States, with eight in North Carolina, including his tribe, the Lumbee. When the Silvas invited students from the audience to participate in a demonstration, Bell joined in, grinning as he danced hand-in-hand with the young students.

Dana Lawrie, a parent and advisory board co-chair for the GCS American Indian Education Program, said when the program helps educate other students, Native students also benefit.

"That makes it more comfortable for Native students to be able to identify as who they are," she said.

Bell estimates there are about 700 Native students in Guilford County Schools, representing more than 30 different tribes. Of those, about 150 or so are enrolled and active in the district's American Indian Education Program, which has operated locally for nearly half a century. The culture classes, which happened much less frequently before Bell took over, draw about 20 to 25 students per night, along with family members and Native community members.

Erika Reynolds, who is Aiyana's mother and another member of the Guilford County Schools program's advisory board, first got to know Bell through his role with the program.

"Stephen listens to what we have to say, and he actually seeks our opinion and feedback," she said. "Especially when you are talking about Indigenous people, we are communal in nature."

Bell, she said, has grown that sense of community for American Indian students as well as the parents.

"The best part of it all is watching the kids light up," she said. "They absolutely love to see him."

Besides the weekly cultural classes and one-on-one support for students, Bell also works with students in groups at their schools and takes them on college visits. Along with some other Native teachers, he launched a new summer camp for Native students this summer.

Many other school districts also have similar programs, funded by federal grants and established as a result of the American Indian Education Act of 1972.

This summer marked the 50th anniversary of the act, which the National Indian Education Association called the "first significant piece of legislation passed by the U.S. Government to address education rights for American and Indian and Alaska Native children."

"This landmark legislation also marks the closure of the traumatic era of Indian Boarding Schools from 1819-1969," the group wrote in its news release for the occasion. "Indian Boarding Schools, instigated and funded through federal policy, sought to assimilate Native people by weaponizing education systems to eradicate Native culture, language, and identity."

Bell said he would have loved to experience the American Indian Education program as a child, but never got the opportunity because he attended a local private Christian school, Caldwell Academy.

He said his Lumbee and Native identity was always a big part of his life and important to him, but there were times that he felt he did not know how to express that part of himself.

He had connections with his Lumbee family who live in Lumberton, Pembroke and St. Pauls and experiences like attending the Guilford Native American Association powwow with his father. At the same time, while at school he sometimes got questions he did not enjoy and wasn't always sure how to answer.

He said those included questions like, "Do you live in a tipi?" "Is your dad a chief?" or, "I thought all the Native people were dead?"

"My kids that I work with still say they get those same questions today," he said.

He thinks that schools can help with that by teaching students about American Indians in the 20th and 21st centuries and the present-day tribes in North Carolina, not just leaving students to guess or assume they aren't around anymore.

"There is so much that people need to catch up on," he said.