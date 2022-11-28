"I'm going to be riding this all day!" Hundreds of Guilford County children surprised with free bikes

HIGH POINT- "One more bike!" the third graders chanted.

They were trying to wheedle a final giveaway from the staff at the Bikes for Kids Foundation. The staff members had earlier teased the possibility that they could award one more bicycle, beyond the three bikes promised for three winners of a "Kindness Matters" essay contest. But what the children in the assembly on Monday didn't know, and were just about to learn, was that every single third grader at Fairview Elementary was about to receive a bike of their own, just as the third graders at Union Hill Elementary School had hours earlier.

The cycles, blue and shiny, sat just behind the curtain on the school stage.

Bicycle surprises are also expected at some other schools in Guilford County on Tuesday and later this week. The giveaways are the result of a partnership between Guilford County Schools and the Bikes for Kids Foundation.

The California-based foundation uses bike giveaways as part of a character-building program targeting schools with many students from low-income families. Representatives from sponsor Towne Bank also took part in the assembly.

Some students at Fairview already had bikes and others did not.

For Sarai Flores, winning a second bicycle posed a dilemma: Should she give the old bike to a sibling or her cousin? Or should she just keep both.

Dmir Warren did not have a bike previously. He danced when he heard the news that they would all get one, bobbing up and down and kicking his feet out. Dmir later got up on stage and planted himself on one of the bikes.

"I'm going to be riding this all day," he said. "So fun."