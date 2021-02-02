In a career that started and ended at UNC, he molded generations of young journalists

But Quillin said it wasn't because Yopp was jerking reporters around. It was because he could pinpoint what was wrong with a story and be specific about how a reporter could fix it, Quillin said.

"Mike was a good newsman," Quillin said. "You didn't get the feeling he was in the business because of ego. It was because he felt it was interesting."

When Yopp retired from The N&O in 2000, he went back to the place his journalism career started: UNC. His wife of 24 years, Jan Yopp, also worked at UNC until she retired last year.

The class Yopp taught for two decades there, news writing, is a "legendary boot camp," said Lauterer, who also ended up teaching journalism at his alma mater.

Tom Bowers, a former UNC professor and dean, hired Yopp for the job. He described him just as other journalists who worked with Yopp throughout his career had: low-key and gentle, but with high standards.

"I saw what students said about him every semester," Bowers said. "He cared a lot about them. He wanted to make them better writers, but he did it in a kind and gentle way. They all appreciated that. He played a really key role in that school for many years."