In aftermath of Dudley fight, spectators limited to clear bags at sporting events

GREENSBORO — Starting Sept. 23, spectators will only be allowed to use clear bags when entering Guilford County Schools sporting events.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley announced the change during Tuesday night’s Guilford County Board of Education meeting. She clarified, however, that bags for medical purposes and infant care would still be allowed, as would small clutch bags. Those bags will be subject to inspection.

Oakley also said the district has begun using touch-free weapons scanners at various large public school events, such as performances or athletic gatherings. These are the leased scanners the district has been using at its traditional high school entrances since the start of the school year.

A football game between Dudley High School and Durham Hillside on Sept. 2 was interrupted and called off because of fighting among spectators at Tarpley Stadium — but Oakley didn’t reference the altercation during her brief comments at the meeting.

In response to a question about it from the News & Record last week, Oakley stressed that the district was exploring different options for additional security.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools issued a similar “clear bag” rule for all district events a year ago.