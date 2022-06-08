In-person, online, hybrid, in-person: Top Guilford students found academic success amid shifting sands of pandemic learning

GREENSBORO — Learn this way. Now that way. Now a combination of both. Back to the first way again.

Academic success required frequent adaptation for the valedictorians and salutatorians of Guilford County Schools' Class of 2022.

More Coverage The June 26 Life section will include a list of the 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians for Guilford County Schools and information about their future plans.

Most graduates started learning in person as freshmen, then abruptly switched to learning online in March of their sophomore year. Junior year brought more online learning, with shifting rules and higher expectations. That was followed by a period of hybrid learning in the middle of the second semester, and then a brief return to full-time classes at the end of the school year for most students. In senior year, students came back to in-person classes full time, to communities still stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the mental adjustments of resuming high school life together.

For some, their ability to adapt to online learning likely contributed to their higher grade point averages versus their peers. But that doesn't mean it was easy.

The News & Record caught up with a handful of the dozens of valedictorians and salutatorians that attended a luncheon the district held on Monday to honor them and highlight their accomplishments.

All five interviewed for this story said adjusting to learning online during the pandemic was a challenge. And four of the five pointed to learning online for junior year as the most challenging part of their academic experience.

Sam Carpenter, Page High School's valedictorian, said that by the time the pandemic struck sophomore year, he already had a good handle on the main material for his classes, and the online learning focused mostly on review.

But junior year, the material was new, and some of it was hard.

Tanner Layne, Weaver Academy's valedictorian, found the exam period in January of junior year to be probably the most difficult.

"I'm a very social learner," he said. "I like to bounce ideas off my friends."

Imani Harris, the salutatorian at GTCC Greensboro's Middle College, had much more experience with online learning than most high school students. That's because she had done a couple of years of middle school through an online academy, working with some other students locally under the supervision of a friend's mother.

When it came to high school, however, Harris said, she was ready and excited to leave online behind and have a more typical education experience. The pandemic cut into those plans.

Harris says her past experience with online learning was a real benefit and part of what helped her keep grades up when many peers weren't as easily able to do so. But she remembers struggling at times junior year to keep doing what she needed to do, when she wasn't getting to leave the house or see her classmates.

"It was more difficult to wake up and find motivation," she said.

Liana Herrera, the Kearns Academy salutatorian, started out highly motivated during remote learning.

"I was reading my textbook for hours and I wouldn't even notice," she said.

In the middle of junior year, not knowing when she would go back to school, something shifted.

"There was a time when I just burnt out," she said.

Herrera realized what she had been doing wasn't sustainable for her, so she had to scale back to keep going.

Ria Patel, the valedictorian at Southwest Guilford High School, also missed learning with peers while learning online.

For all the challenges of online learning, however, senior year turned out to be her hardest, she said, due to a mix of a heavier schedule and some pandemic-related factors. Going into senior year, she'd been eager to make up for time spent in online learning, and take her senior year to the max, with tough courses and responsibilities in senior class government.

After looking forward to it so much, the reality of jumping back into school life, and taking difficult classes and applying to college all at once, hit harder than she expected. Recently, she said, she's been focusing more on mental health.

Carpenter, the Page valedictorian, said he feels like online learning was unhelpful for the majority of students, but turned into a positive for him. During his time learning online, he picked up some strategies he still uses, like searching Google for what he's learning to see different takes and perspectives on the same material. On a personal level, he said, it helped him learn to enjoy soaking up the small things.

"It allowed me to reevaluate my priorities in life," he said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.