GREENSBORO — The newest version of a bill that would require NC high school students to take and pass computer science includes a major change.

Previously, the bill had also called for a science requirement to be dropped — potentially Earth/Environmental Science. That prompted pushback, however, from some members of the General Assembly and from some science teachers.

Now, the bill states that the total number of electives students have to take would decrease by one instead. Science requirements would stay the same, as would the total number of courses to graduate.

The computer science bill, HB 8, is supported by the state’s Department of Public Instruction. It has passed the House K-12 Education and State Government committees and has been referred to the House rules committee. It has yet to be voted on by the full House.

If the legislation becomes law, the new computer science requirement would go into effect with ninth-grade students beginning in the 2024-25 school year. It also requires that middle schools offer a computer science as an elective.

The computer science mandate is designed to help more young people become prepared for jobs in growing computer-related fields, said NC Rep. Erin Paré, a Wake County Republican and bill sponsor.

The Triad’s Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, is another of the bill’s sponsors. He said he thinks it is garnering bipartisan support in the House.

Hardister said he is sponsoring the bill because he sees it as beneficial to the workforce in North Carolina, and he said he’s hearing support from the companies with whom he’s spoken about it.

From blue-collar to white-collar to clerical, Hardister said, workers are having to use computers or digital devices in some form. Factory workers, he said, are are having to use computerized machinery that must be programmed to operate. Clerical workers, he said, need skills like working with computer spreadsheets.

He said he believed the computer science requirement would incorporate basic skills like that as part of what is taught.

The bill defines computer science as the study of computers and computers and algorithmic processes, including their principles, hardware and software designs, implementation, and impact on society. For the graduation requirement, it prescribes that students would learn about using existing technologies and about creating new technologies.

Michael Antkiewicz, a professional programmer in Greensboro, wrote in a News & Record letter to the editor that he thinks it would be better to integrate coding into other classes, rather than to require computer science separately for high school graduation.

“When coding is integrated into another discipline like science or math, it emphasizes the power of code in a certain context that the students can see tangibly,” he wrote. “This propels students through the frustrating, technical aspects of coding.”

One Triad education leader said earlier this month that because students are exposed to the basics of computer technology from an early age, she doesn’t see the merits of requiring computer science for graduation.

“I do not think mandating another class meets the needs of all students and it reduces student flexibility,” said Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools. “We want students to be able to explore their passions.”